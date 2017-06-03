‘You cannot afford to break Nigeria now’ – Sen Sani to IPOB, MASSOB

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has opined that Nigeria cannot afford to break up at this time.

The lawmaker made the remark while advising the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to sheath their sword.

He said this at the opening of the 10th National Conference organised by school of General Education, Federal College of Education, FCE, Zaria, Kaduna.

Speaking during the event, on Friday, Sani said, “Young people should be inspired by people who succeed and they should learn from those that failed.

“In every point about situation, there is something to take home as a lesson.

“Much is expected of Nigeria, you cannot afford to break this country at this very time.”

The lawmaker also called for the introduction of the ethical reorientation campaign, to educate Nigerians on the need to shun corruption that has frustrated the growth and development of the nation’s economy.

He said, “There is need for ethical revolution in this country. Fighting corruption doesn’t only end in arresting and prosecuting people but changing the mindset of Nigerians.

“There is so much expectations from a public servant or a politician from his immediate family, his community and the society in general.

“We must change this materialistic tendencies of our society, we need a society that is based and founded on mutual respect, patriotism and unity of this country.”

