US donates N3bn to feed 175,000 Borno women, children

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development, has provided a fresh $9.5m (N3bn) to the United Nations World Food Programme.

The grant is to ensure that more than 175,000 mothers and children under the age of five do not suffer from malnutrition during the 2017 “lean” season, a statement by the US Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.

According to the statement, the grant was meant to augment ongoing humanitarian efforts in Nigeria by the USAID’s Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance and Food for Peace.

The agency also said the grant would help to improve the health of children aged six months to five years and lactating women in Internally Displaced Persons camps in Borno State.

In the statement, the Mission Director, USAID, Nigeria, Stephen Haykin, said, “In response to the call by the WFP to meet a severe funding shortfall, USAID is pleased to play a part in making sure that the most vulnerable of those impacted by the Boko Haram conflict are taken care of.

“This support will go to nine areas where the needs of mothers and their children are the greatest. The assistance will help WFP reach an additional 110,000 children under five and 65,000 pregnant and nursing mothers with specialised nutritious food commodities in nine local government areas in Borno State.”

WFP had launched a Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme aimed at preventing further decline in nutritional status among children suffering from moderate and acute malnutrition.