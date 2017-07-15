Tinubu charges lawmakers on Nigeria’s unity

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 3:57 AM
National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has admonished members of the Senate to continue to work for Nigeria’s unity and build the country’s diversity for posterity and prosperity.
He made this call during a courtesy call at his residence in Lagos.
The senators were led by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.
Mr Tinubu who said the visit was a great honour to him, commended the legislators for the effort made by the two chambers of the National Assembly to meet minds on ways to properly amend the country’s 1999 constitution.
He urged them to continue to work for the unity of the nation.
The Senators described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a man of great expertise in the art of legislation and they expressed their readiness to always learn from his pool of knowledge.
Asiwaju Tinubu promised to be available to render his assistance to the Legislators by providing possible suggestions and ideas that will foster a greater Nigeria.
Apparently, Nigeria is misleading itself to be discussing illusory Unity when the issue of the continuous pogrom, genocide, and holocaust been perpetrated against the Ibo People have not been addressed, as well as the nationalization of their physical and bank account properties. Please, Nigeria give us Biafra or give us death whichever comes first is acceptable to all Biafrans.
