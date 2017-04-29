My Thoughts on Nigeria –Osita Chidoka

Latest update September 24th, 2017 6:11 AM
At independence our leaders failed to define the qualities of an exceptional country so diverse yet so similar that other African countries can discern a Nigerian no matter the ethnic origin. The emphasis was on replacing the colonial masters and enjoying the benefits of a distributional and extractive governance philosophy primarily designed to enrich the home government of the colonialist. In adopting that philosophy without the administrative competence of the colonial administration it was only a matter of time before the vacuous organising principle of the new state led to Africa’s worst pogrom and civil war.
The end of the civil war offered an opportunity for the wining coalition to redefine the organising principle of the Nigerian state and propose new ideals upon which, a state exceptional in its combination of three strong and many other small ethnic groups that had overcome a civil war, can be founded. Yet again we missed it. Administration after Administration we have failed to build a modern Nigeria based on ideals that derive from our essence and quest for nationhood.
Today, confronted by a dire economic situation; antagonised by separatist agitations and religion inspired terror; and challenged by weakening subnational governments and global hostility another opportunity presents itself to redefine the essence of the Nigerian State. This redefinition is not all about restructuring (if we can agree on the definition) but may include it, it is not all about governance structure and distributional formula, though it may be an aftermath, it is principally about a union freely founded on ideals of respect for individual rights, freedom to achieve individual potential and respect for multi-cultural, multi-ethnic union that allows for unity in diversity indeed. The Nigerian state so redefined and freely subscribed to by a majority would definitely endure and overcome all the challenges that plague any nation so constructed.
Melie Chidioka’s Junior, please be advised that Nigeria has never been a nation and the territory known as Biafra was not included in the amalgamation document. The maxim of the first republic of Nigeria was unity in diversity but that article of faith failed so we had to assert our differences. Perhaps, you are not aware that Awusas and the Foolanis have been killing the Ibos since 1908 and none of these killings have been investigated or prosecuted. So Dianyi, forget about one nigeria and come over to the United States and watch what Biafrans are doing in terms of building their own country and nation. Nigerians are barbarians and cannibals and the twenty first century is not a time to deal with such setbacks. Biafrans are too advanced to be held back by a bunch of people who take delight in tearing their faces and cheeks with sharp razors. If you love Nigeria so much you can obtain their citizenship but for Biafrans God should forbid that we will live with Awusas and Foolanis. It appears you are not aware the Awusas and Foolanis don’t believe in the maxim of Live and Let Live hence we want out but you and your family can stay.
Dr. Peter Ejirika,CPA [Alumnus of Baptist Day School, Port Harcourt]
Scholarly Practitioner
Montgomery, West Virginia
