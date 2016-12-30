When the Silence Becomes Deafening: Mr President, Please Speak

By Akin Olukiran

In a popular quote by the American poet, Robin Morgan, “Information is power. The secreting or hoarding of knowledge or information may be an act of tyranny, camouflaged as humility.” One would be stating the obvious to say that Nigeria is going through straitened economic times. All available indices have confirmed that Nigeria is in recession. My cousin summed up the state of the economy with his response to my question of whether or not he was going home to Ilesa in Osun State for Christmas – from Kano where he lives. His response in Yoruba is priceless: “Odún odún yii kò fé ariwo” (This year’s celebration does not need to be noisy). By which he meant that he was staying put in Kano for Christmas.

In times of economic recession, what is most important to boost consumer spending is the promotion of genuine hope – the hope of a better tomorrow. In other climes, it is referred to as the “feel-good factor”. If people feel good, they will spend more, businesses will invest more, productivity will improve, everyone will become better off and the economy will grow. On the other hand, if there is a pervading feeling of pessimism and despondency, that cycle is reversed, people become fearful, depressed and worry about tomorrow and they naturally want to hold on to what they have. People batten down the hatches and of course, the expected happens – things go from bad to worse.

To create the feel-good atmosphere which the country so badly needs at the moment, there is an urgent need for political information symmetry between the governed and the governors. One of the most critical success factors of any change initiative is to get people buy-in. This in turn, is a function of the effectiveness of the government’s communication strategy and channels and the confidence that people have in the person giving out the information. Unless people are informed of what the government is doing to bring about the “hoped for”, better tomorrow, they will lose hope and then impatience sets in. The erstwhile happiest people on earth are gradually becoming an Eeyorish bunch, now looking on the dark side of life.

Nigeria is in a state of economic crisis and we need to hear directly from the President – addressing the nation on the harmonised strategy of the government to get us out of the recession. This is too critical a function to be left for the Minister of Information or his ministry. The power of the spoken word to galvanise a people and spur them to collective action for nation-building has been proven and demonstrated over the years. One can see two extremes of it in Hitler’s ability to use the spoken word to hypnotise almost the whole of the German population to buy into his evil ideal and Winston Churchill’s clarion call to the British people to endure the ravages of WWII without surrendering. Bringing it nearer home, we have the famous “I have a dream” rousing speech by Martin Luther King Jr. It is not about oratorical eloquence, it is more about the message, the sincerity of its delivery and the body language of the person delivering it. These are some of the reasons why Mr President himself needs to personally address the nation at periodic intervals as if we are in a state of war.

One doesn’t have to be a prophet to see that good times are ahead of us in Nigeria. The commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to improve outcomes for the majority of Nigerians cannot be questioned. The government is doing a lot to steer the country to the path of sustained economic growth and these are not quick fixes to win political points. Fixing the substructure of any broken system takes time to be seen. President Buhari needs to reassure millions of Nigerians who reposed their trust in him to sanitise the polity and the economy by speaking directly to us. Even the most ardent of supporters is beginning to ask questions because of the gap between the reality of his everyday existence and what he had hoped would happen when our man got there. The President needs to address Nigerians and carry us along. Not the disjointed snippets of information from different ministers, media speculation and the tiny factoids that we get fed with. It would then be down to all of us to give wisely and generously, the most potent arrows in our quiver – Time and Patience. Time: to allow the government to implement its strategy; and patience: to endure the difficult times. My fellow Nigerians, let us apply the virtue of patience and not hastily forget the evils of the past from which we are trying to rid ourselves. So many abnormalities have been normalised that there is a blurring of reality from fiction.

Good and accountable governance is predicated on the effective flow of information and dialogue between citizen, governments and other actors. One can therefore safely assert that there is a direct correlation between communication and good governance. Nigerians are generally waiting to be informed and persuaded. If this was not the case, our Pastors and Imams (of different guises) would not be doing as well as they are doing at the moment. Nigerians are one of the most resilient and adaptable people on earth. To demonstrate their adaptability, when NEPA (or whatever name it’s now called) takes light, people quickly resort to generators. If petrol or diesel becomes unaffordable or scarce, people quickly adapt to candle or kerosene lanterns. If that fails, they just calmly slip into medieval times by using clay wick holder with palm oil to illuminate their homes. They will not go out on the streets to protest! Fela called it suffering and smiling.

In order to ride out the recession, depression or whatever economic analysts choose to call it in Nigeria today, we need to tune into the feel-good factor. The government needs to focus on building our trust in their ability to manage the economy and get us out of the current economic quagmire. Our banks need to sober up and start demonstrating to us that our money is safe with them. They need to think outside the box and accept that the days of “Bàbá Alájo banking” where they all just wait for government deposits, are long gone – adding little or no value to people’s lives. Good riddance to those days when they were so comfortable with their easy government deposits, they ask for your grandfather’s burial ground CofO before they lend you N100,000 to support a glaringly good business expansion. President Buhari has a big role to play in lifting our moods by addressing the nation and as they say – Let Nigerians hear from the horse’s mouth, as the saying goes.

Wishing our President and Nigeria a peaceful and prosperous 2017. God bless Nigeria

•Olukiran, investor and business analyst, writes from London