Prepare yourself for leadership positions – Fayose charges Corps members

…as Ekiti swears in Batch A Stream II

The Executive Governor of Ekiti State Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose on Friday called on Corps members to prepare themselves for leadership positions as the roles require certain degree of preparation and orientation before they can assume them.









The governor who was represented by Hon. Kayode Esho made this call while addressing the Corps members during the swearing in ceremony of the 2017 Batch A Stream II Corps Members deployed to the state at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ise-Orun, Emure Ekiti.









Fayose while congratulating the Corps members, Fayose also urged them to see thier call-up to the service and deployment to the state as a call for sacrifice.









In his words, “The wide acceptance of NYSC Scheme both at the national and international levels is borne out by the noteworthy contribution of Corps members to such exercises as the electoral process, the effective nationwide campaign against HIV/AIDs, Road accidents, Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Illiteracy and the implementation of various aspects of the SDGs programme.









“Your call-up for National Service at this crucial period when the nation is faced faced with various challenges ranging from economy to education decay should be conceived as a call for sacrifice.









“While one may give credence to the saying that leaders are born, not made, one must also concede to the fact that leadership in a modern society requires a certain degree of preparation and orientation before the assumption of that role.









“It is therefore expected of you as valiant Youths to brace up for the challenges ahead from this outset as you embark on National re-orientation and development.”









The governor also appealed to the Corps members to use the opportunity to make new friends, engage in social and economic development programmes to gain a better Nigeria.









He said, “You have been deployed to serve in unfamiliar terrain. I admonish you to see your call to national service as a call to sacrifice, dedication, perseverance and humility.









“I urge you to accept this rare opportunity of your call to service as a mark of honour and recognition of your worth to the fatherland.









“I encourage you to use the opportunity of this Orientation Programme to make new friends, engage in the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programmes, gain a better understanding of Nigeria, put in your best in all that you do and devote some time to self-reflection on your plan for your service and post-service life.”









Earlier, the State coordinator, NYSC Ekiti State, Barrister Ukagha E. called on the Corps members to be disciplined and obedient to higher authority as the Federal Government has invested so much in them.







