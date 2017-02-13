Lai Mohammed inaugurates Human Rights Radio in Abuja

The Information Minister, Lai Mohammed has urged the newly inaugurate Human Rights Radio in Abuja, to support the Federal government’s whistle-blowing policy to expose looters, as well as rights violators.

Human Rights Radio, launched in the spring of 2014, is an auditory platform that explores contemporary topics and issues in human rights, and includes edited talks from the Human Rights Project lectures series, interviews with leading human rights scholars, practitioners, activists, and artists, and stories from affiliated partners around the world.

Details later…