    Lai Mohammed inaugurates Human Rights Radio in Abuja

    Feb 13, 2017 Featured, News Update 19

    LAIThe Information Minister, Lai Mohammed has urged the newly inaugurate Human Rights Radio in Abuja, to support the Federal government’s whistle-blowing policy to expose looters, as well as rights violators.

    Human Rights Radio, launched in the spring of 2014, is an auditory platform that explores contemporary topics and issues in human rights, and includes edited talks from the Human Rights Project lectures series, interviews with leading human rights scholars, practitioners, activists, and artists, and stories from affiliated partners around the world.

    Details later…

    • dele20

      Kudos to HMIC

    • woman leader1

      The man for the people by the people.
      Thank you HMIC, we appreciate you sir.

      • dele20

        Yes ooooo, HMIC is the best minister

      • Olatubosun

        He is a great Nigerian that knows the pains of the masses

    • progressive

      Kudos to HMIC is a man of the populace it shows that he want the best for this country .

    • progressive

      He is one of the best minister of information we have as at today.

      • dele20

        No lie about that

        • Olatubosun

          God bless Alhaji Lai Mohammed

      • mamaT

        u can say dat again and again

      • Olatubosun

        Sure…
        Allah will continue to bless him for us

    • mamaT

      indeed the man the people….well done and God is ya strenght always! keep on the active work.

      • Olatubosun

        No doubt about that

    • Olatubosun

      Yes o…. Our hon minister of information is working hard.

    • Olatubosun

      Lai Mohammed, a patriotic Nigerian that Nigerians want

      • dele20

        HMIC is really the best minister

    • Olatubosun

      God bless Nigeria and God bless Alhaji Lai Mohammed

      • dele20

        Amen

    • NaijaMindOfChange

      Always on point….. great minister…kudos to u sir

      • dele20

        Yes ooooo withHMICwestand

