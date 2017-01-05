King Sunny Ade to perform at Coachella Music festival in California

Latest update January 5th, 2017 3:36 PM
Legendary music legend King Sunny Ade will be one of the performers at the Coachella music festival, a popular music and arts festival that holds in California, USA.
The festival, which has been holding since 1999, will this year, hold between April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2017.
Other performers at the festival include Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Beyonce, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled, Tory Lanes, Hans Zimmer, Radiohead and more.
King Sunny Ade will perform on the Sundays of April 16 and 23, 2017
The legendary juju singer recently celebrated his 70th birthday with a grand concert on Sunday, December 11, 2016, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
