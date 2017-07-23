JAMB Registrar, Oloyede remits N5bn to FG

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 3:57 AM
Jul 23, 2017 Featured, News Update 1
Aug 23, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 23, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
The Press credited Professor Oloyede to have remitted about five billion naira to the Zoo but Biafrans are asking Nigerians why would a Chief Executive Officer of a functionary of the Zoo be the officer that would handle cash? Nigerians, what happened to the doctrine of Internal Control? I hope Nigerians can comprehend the rationale for Biafrans’ refusal to be associated with Nigeria. Biafra has grown apart from Nigeria and would never condescend to Nigeria’s level. Nigeria’s Chief Financial Officer is a Chartered Accountant of some sort yet she is unable to design an internal control system for the Zoo, all that she knows is to announce the amount of Abacha’s loot. However, we will teach Nigeria and Nigerians Finance and Analytical Economics when the period for sharing the common wealth of Nigeria between Nigeria and Biafra arrives. I sincerely look forward for that day and will remind Nigerians the thoughts of Mouamar Gaddaffi. According to the Senior Students of my Financial Accounting Class, “All Chartered Accountants are not Equal”. Hail Biafra, the land of high need achievers.
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Jun 25, 2017 0
Dec 03, 2016 1
Jan 19, 2016 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 23, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 22, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 22, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 22, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 22, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 20, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 17, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
1 day ago
4 weeks ago
1 month ago
1 month ago
1 month ago
1 month ago
1 month ago
2 months ago
2 months ago
3 months ago