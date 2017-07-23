JAMB Registrar, Oloyede remits N5bn to FG

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) new Registrar, Professor Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede has remitted a huge sum of N5billion to the coffers of the Federal Government.

This development came contrary to the usual practice of the examination body and other government agencies which are in the usual habits of demanding more funds from the FG.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of ASUU University of Ibadan Dr Deji Omole and one Dr Kayode Afolayan of University of Ilorin once petitioned Prof Oloyede for fraud while he was at the helms of affairs as it was apparent that President Muhammadu Buhari was set to hire him as the Registrar of JAMB.

Pension fraud, unremitted deductions, extortion from students, contract inflation and kick-backs as well as payments to former principal officers of Unilorin were among charges leveled against him.

It was gathered that the Registrar returned the funds after successfully conducting the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after he blocked all loopholes.

Oloyede succeeded in blocking all loopholes without compromising standards

Sources close to the exam body revealed that the Chief Executive Officer is planning on reducing the exam fees to be paid by applicants without compromising standards.

The rare act of the registrar has since received commendations from civil servants and other professionals who stated that such leadership role is exemplary and worth showing to the world.