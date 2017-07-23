Latest update August 23rd, 2017 3:57 AM

    JAMB Registrar, Oloyede remits N5bn to FG

    The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) new Registrar, Professor Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede has remitted a huge sum of N5billion to the coffers of the Federal Government.
    This development came contrary to the usual practice of the examination body and other government agencies which are in the usual habits of demanding more funds from the FG.
    It will be recalled that the Chairman of ASUU University of Ibadan Dr Deji Omole and one Dr Kayode Afolayan of University of Ilorin once petitioned Prof Oloyede for fraud while he was at the helms of affairs as it was apparent that President Muhammadu Buhari was set to hire him as the Registrar of JAMB.
    Pension fraud, unremitted deductions, extortion from students, contract inflation and kick-backs as well as payments to former principal officers of Unilorin were among charges leveled against him.
    It was gathered that the Registrar returned the funds after successfully conducting the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after he blocked all loopholes.
    Oloyede succeeded in blocking all loopholes without compromising standards
    Sources close to the exam body revealed that the Chief Executive Officer is planning on reducing the exam fees to be paid by applicants without compromising standards.
    The rare act of the registrar has since received commendations from civil servants and other professionals who stated that such leadership role is exemplary and worth showing to the world.
    However, Nigerians from all works of life have commended the Registrar for returning the huge amount of money  to government treasury just within a year.
      The Press credited Professor Oloyede to have remitted about five billion naira to the Zoo but Biafrans are asking Nigerians why would a Chief Executive Officer of a functionary of the Zoo be the officer that would handle cash? Nigerians, what happened to the doctrine of Internal Control? I hope Nigerians can comprehend the rationale for Biafrans’ refusal to be associated with Nigeria. Biafra has grown apart from Nigeria and would never condescend to Nigeria’s level. Nigeria’s Chief Financial Officer is a Chartered Accountant of some sort yet she is unable to design an internal control system for the Zoo, all that she knows is to announce the amount of Abacha’s loot. However, we will teach Nigeria and Nigerians Finance and Analytical Economics when the period for sharing the common wealth of Nigeria between Nigeria and Biafra arrives. I sincerely look forward for that day and will remind Nigerians the thoughts of Mouamar Gaddaffi. According to the Senior Students of my Financial Accounting Class, “All Chartered Accountants are not Equal”. Hail Biafra, the land of high need achievers.

