    Freed 82 Chibok girls meet President Buhari in Aso Rock

    May 07, 2017

    The 82 schoolgirls released by Boko Haram Islamist militants are currently inside presidential Villa Abuja and met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

    They were conveyed in two Marcopolo Buses marked Nigerian Army, and taken to the reception by armed soldiers, after a check-up at a medical centre.

    They were taken to the official residence of the president where he met with them.


    They were accompanied with the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Al-hassan.

    The girls were handed over on Saturday in exchange for Boko Haram suspects after negotiations.

    Earlier, President Buhari’s chief of staff Abba Kyari while receiving the girls said: “Welcome our girls. Welcome our sisters. We’re happy to have you back.

    “We’re very glad that you are back. That every Nigerian today must be forgetting every other hardship they’re suffering, because it is a very joyous moment. Welcome, welcome, welcome.”

    Before arriving in Abuja, they were brought by road convoy from a remote area to a military base in Banki near the border with Cameroon.

    • Dr. Peter Ejirika,CPA

      Nigeria has perfected its diversion techniques by releasing the Chibok Girls simultaneously with Buhari’s travel to Britain for superior medical treatment.

