Death averted as fire guts church in Abuja

The popular House on the Rock Church located along Airport road Abuja was on Sunday gutted by fire shortly after the worshipers left the building.

The fire which started at 3: 00pm razed completely razed down the main chuch auditorium which was said to be under renovation. Though no live was lost in the inferno as the worshippers were said to have temporarily worshiping inside a small struture constructed near the church. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as at time of filling this report.

The official said the fire caused a major destruction to the building, and church workers have been advised to stay away from the premises in the interim.

He said the Federal Fire Service will investigate the incident if asked to do so by the church.