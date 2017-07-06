Court orders INEC to suspend Melaye’s recall process

Latest update August 23rd, 2017 3:57 AM
Jul 06, 2017 Events, Featured 1
Justice John Tsoho of Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has suspended the recall process, asking both the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, to “maintain the status quo” with respect to suit filed by Melaye to challenge his recall by his constituents.
The court directed that the parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the senator’s motion seeking an interlocutory injunction to hear the recall process, while September 29 has been fixed for the hearing of the said motion.
Melaye’s lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said with the order by the court implied that INEC “can no longer proceed with the recall process from today (Thursday)”.
Melaye had on June 23 sued the INEC seeking an order restraining the electoral body from conducting any referendum aimed at recalling him.
Meanwhile, the INEC had on Monday released the timetable for the recall process.
But, Melaye in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/587/2017 described the recall petitions as fictitious.
Melaye, through his suit, urged the court to declare the petitions submitted to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, as “illegal, unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, invalid, null, void and of no effect whatsoever”.
He also asked the court to void the recall process on the grounds that it was commenced in breach of his fundamental right to fair hearing.
The suit was filed along with an affidavit of urgency, urging the court to assign the case to a judge and be granted an accelerated hearing.
Aug 23, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 23, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
If you’re lucky enough to read this, be rest assured that your life is in
for a major upgrade and turn around that will leave your peers, colleagues,
and family members astounded and amazed by your incredible success story.
Ladies and gentles men I present to you the genuine ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD.
If you’re fed up with the current situation in your life and are prepared
to take a major leap of faith with us I assure you that you will not be
disappointed. Kindly contact: jhnsnadam@gmail.com whatsapp agent on mobile
+2348165692852 or text me direct via viber +195125149321for more info on
how to join discreetly and easily with no hassles. Remember the greatest
risk in life is to never take a risk…….join today and meet up with your
financial expectations.If you’re lucky enough to read this, be rest assured that your life is in
for a major upgrade and turn around that will leave your peers, colleagues,
and family members astounded and amazed by your incredible success story.
Ladies and gentles men I present to you the genuine ILLUMINATI BROTHERHOOD.
If you’re fed up with the current situation in your life and are prepared
to take a major leap of faith with us I assure you that you will not be
disappointed. Kindly contact: jhnsnadam@gmail.com whatsapp agent on mobile
+2348165692852 or text me direct via viber +195125149321for more info on
how to join discreetly and easily with no hassles. Remember the greatest
risk in life is to never take a risk…….join today and meet up with your
financial expectations.
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Jun 25, 2017 0
Dec 03, 2016 1
Jan 19, 2016 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 22, 2017 0
Aug 23, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 22, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 22, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 22, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 22, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Aug 20, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 17, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
1 day ago
4 weeks ago
1 month ago
1 month ago
1 month ago
1 month ago
1 month ago
2 months ago
2 months ago
3 months ago