Buhari redeploys three perm. secretaries

Latest update January 5th, 2017 3:36 PM
Jan 04, 2017 Featured, News Update 1
President Muhammadu Buhar has Wednesday on redeployment of three Federal Permanent Secretaries.
This was confirmed in a statement by the Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Haruna Imrana ,
The Director stated that the circular conveying the deployment was signed by the HCSF, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita,
Imrana said that the affected permanent secretaries, include Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Federal Ministry of Education to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.
Dr Jamila Shu’ara, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, was moved to Federal Ministry of Education.
Mr Christian Chineyekka Ohaa of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports was deployed to Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.
The handing over of the affected permanent secretaries should be completed on or before Tuesday.
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 28, 2016 0
Dec 28, 2016 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Good luck to the affected persons
Feb 16, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jan 19, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Mar 01, 2016 0
Feb 09, 2016 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 1
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 02, 2017 0
Jan 02, 2017 0
Dec 30, 2016 0
Nov 28, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jan 19, 2016 0
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
6 days ago
1 month ago
6 months ago
6 months ago
7 months ago
8 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago