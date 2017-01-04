Latest update January 5th, 2017 3:36 PM

    Buhari redeploys three perm. secretaries

    Jan 04, 2017

    buhari-at-independencePresident Muhammadu Buhar has Wednesday on redeployment of three  Federal Permanent Secretaries.

    This was confirmed in a statement by the Director of  Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Haruna  Imrana ,

    The Director stated that the circular conveying the deployment was signed by the HCSF, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita,

    Imrana said that  the affected permanent secretaries, include  Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Federal Ministry of Education  to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

    Dr Jamila Shu’ara, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, was moved to Federal Ministry of Education.

    Mr Christian Chineyekka Ohaa of  the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports was deployed to Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

    The handing over of the affected permanent secretaries should be completed on or before Tuesday.

    FG to spend N1.1bn on Kaduna terminal
    Okanlawon Waliyullahi Taiwo

      Good luck to the affected persons

