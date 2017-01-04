Buhari redeploys three perm. secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhar has Wednesday on redeployment of three Federal Permanent Secretaries.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Haruna Imrana ,

The Director stated that the circular conveying the deployment was signed by the HCSF, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita,

Imrana said that the affected permanent secretaries, include Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Federal Ministry of Education to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Dr Jamila Shu’ara, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, was moved to Federal Ministry of Education.

Mr Christian Chineyekka Ohaa of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports was deployed to Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The handing over of the affected permanent secretaries should be completed on or before Tuesday.