Breaking! Osinbajo holds closed-door meeting with Atiku, Tinubu, Saraki

By Dayo Oyewo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed-doors meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and APC National Leader Bola Tinubu.

Also present at the meeting are the leadership of the National Assembly, Senate President Bukola Saraki and his House of Representatives counterpart, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

The meeting is being held at the vice president’s office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The essence of the meeting is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

More to follow…