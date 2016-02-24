Breaking! Osinbajo holds closed-door meeting with Atiku, Tinubu, Saraki

Latest update January 3rd, 2017 6:17 PM
Feb 24, 2016 Featured, News Update 1
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed-doors meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and APC National Leader Bola Tinubu.
Also present at the meeting are the leadership of the National Assembly, Senate President Bukola Saraki and his House of Representatives counterpart, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.
The meeting is being held at the vice president’s office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The essence of the meeting is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
More to follow…
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Party leaders discussing the way forward is always a welcome development.
One that all organs of the party and Nigerians stands to benefit from considering the fact that
the APC is now the party in power.
Feb 16, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jan 19, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Mar 01, 2016 0
Feb 09, 2016 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 02, 2017 0
Jan 02, 2017 0
Dec 30, 2016 0
Nov 28, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jan 19, 2016 0
5 days ago
1 month ago
6 months ago
6 months ago
7 months ago
8 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago
10 months ago