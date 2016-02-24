Latest update January 3rd, 2017 6:17 PM

    Breaking! Osinbajo holds closed-door meeting with Atiku, Tinubu, Saraki

    SARAKI tinubuBy Dayo Oyewo

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed-doors meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and APC National Leader Bola Tinubu.

    Also present at the meeting are the leadership of the National Assembly, Senate President Bukola Saraki and his House of Representatives counterpart, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

    The meeting is being held at the vice president’s office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

    The essence of the meeting is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

    More to follow…

    • sir Oscie

      Party leaders discussing the way forward is always a welcome development.

      One that all organs of the party and Nigerians stands to benefit from considering the fact that

      the APC is now the party in power.

