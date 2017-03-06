Breaking News! Atiku’s ex-aide, Adinoyi Ojo killed by armed robbers

Tragedy has struck with the death of former presidential aide and former Managing Director of Daily Times Plc Dr. Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo.

Though details of his death are still sketchy, The Nigeria Politics Online gathered he died when his car crashed while trying to escape from some armed robbers operating along the Akure-Abuja Road .

Onukaba was on his way back to Abuja from Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he had joined other dignitaries to attend the inauguration of Obasanjo Presidential Library.

A family source, Yusuf Itopa, also confirmed his death to the Press in Lokoja on Monday.

He said late veteran journalist turned politician was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle while running into a nearby bush to escape an armed robbery attack.

Itopa who is devastated by the death of Onukaba said that three of them, including his driver were traveling when they ran into a blockade mounted by armed robbers.

He said Onukaba’s ‘s corpse was later deposited at a mortuary in Akure from where it will be brought for burial today in his hometown, Ihima , Okehi Local Government area of Kogi State.

The late Onukaba who was Senior Special Assistant on media to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had earlier lost his first wife, Rachael about five years ago.

He, however, remarried in 2015 to Memunat

Onukaba is survived by three children, two girls and a boy.

He was born on March 9, 1960 in Oboroke-Ihima, Okehi LGA of Kogi State to the family of Malam Shuaibu Onukaba and Hajia Aisha Onukaba.

He started his journalism career in The Guardian in 1983 and made his mark covering the airport in Lagos.

Onukaba struck friendship with many Nigerian dignitaries on this beat, including former head of state, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The relationship with the latter blossomed into Onukaba writing the first biography of the retired General, titled ‘In The Eyes of Time’. He also wrote the biography of Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice-president. It was titled The Story of Atiku Abubakar.

He obtained his first degree in 1982 in Theatre Arts from University of Ibadan. He spent his National Youth Service Corps year at Radio Nigeria, Ikoyi –Lagos, from where he joined The Guardian in 1983.