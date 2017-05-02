Ambode insists Danfo buses will be replaced, assures of no job loss

Latest update June 23rd, 2017 1:38 PM
May 02, 2017 Featured, News From The States 1
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
“I am not interested in driving all the new buses. It is the same bus drivers, the technicians, the mechanics that will also still be employed and trained to use these new buses.”
How that interface will be possible in a highly bureaucratic environment is one of the MANY questions that have not been answered. Integrating people who are independence-minded in profit-making and whose life-style, morally speaking in particular, is miserable, into a system designed to reflect some degree of courtesy is an herculean task.
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
Jan 19, 2016 0
Dec 03, 2016 0
Mar 01, 2016 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Jun 23, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Jun 23, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Jun 23, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Jun 23, 2017 0Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on...
Jun 22, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Sep 01, 2016 0
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
2 months ago
2 months ago
2 months ago
3 months ago
3 months ago
4 months ago
4 months ago