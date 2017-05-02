Ambode insists Danfo buses will be replaced, assures of no job loss

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has insisted that his administration will not repeal its earlier decision to ban Yellow buses, also known as “Danfo.”

Speaking at the May Day rally held at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Monday , the governor stressed that a mega city like Lagos deserves a better means of transportation.

Dispelling fears that the plans to phase out Danfo buses would lead to massive job losses, Ambode stressed that it would instead create more jobs in the transportation sector.

He said the Bus Reform Initiative, aimed at introducing over 5,000 air-conditioned buses to replace the Danfo buses would create new opportunities, while also redefining the means of road transportation in the State.

Ambode said, “If Lagos is to be globally competitive, we need to change the outlook of the way the city runs. What is of paramount interest to this government is to make sure that every Lagosian has a comfortable means of moving from one point to the other. But I promise you there will be no job losses.

“I am not interested in driving all the new buses. It is the same bus drivers, the technicians, the mechanics that will also still be employed and trained to use these new buses.

“Instead of job losses, we are going to employ more people for the greater number of the buses and it will make the city more beautiful and more comfortable for all our workers.”