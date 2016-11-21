Akeredolu avoids debate with Oke, Jimoh Ibrahim

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is absent at the governorship debate organised by the Channels Television in the state capital today.

Those present at the debate are candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, Chief Olusola Oke, that of Peoples Democratic Party, Barr Jimoh Ibrahim and that of the Social Democratic Party, Dr. Olu Agunloye.