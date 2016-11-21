Latest update January 3rd, 2017 6:17 PM

Just another WordPress site

  • UBA-Advert

    • Latest News

    Akeredolu avoids debate with Oke, Jimoh Ibrahim

    Nov 21, 2016 Featured, News Update 1

    imageThe candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is absent at the governorship debate organised by the Channels Television in the state capital today.

    Those present at the debate are candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, Chief Olusola Oke, that of Peoples Democratic Party, Barr Jimoh Ibrahim and that of the Social Democratic Party, Dr. Olu Agunloye.

     

    Nigerian medical student honoured with 'Global Youth Awards 2016' in India
    Related articles
    More in this category
    • Olusola Rotimi

      Agunloye had the clearest and most gentle approach. Jimoh was just a big political liar.

    Skye bank advert
    Summer ad

    Videos

    Error type: "Bad Request". Error message: "Bad Request" Domain: "usageLimits". Reason: "keyInvalid".

    Did you added your own Google API key? Look at the help.

    Check in YouTube if the id youtube belongs to a username. Check the FAQ of the plugin or send error messages to support.