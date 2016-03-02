AFCON 2017: Pharaohs to arrive Nigeria March 22

Latest update January 3rd, 2017 6:17 PM
In a build up to 2017 African Cup of Nations , the Pharaohs of Egypt will be arriving Nigeria on Tuesday, March 22 for their clash against the Super Eagles.
Egypt will arrive three days prior to their encounter with the Super Eagles at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium which will give them two days to acclimatise to the turf.
It was also gathered that the Egyptian delegation will arrive Cairo on March 19 before flying to Kaduna on March 22.
The Egyptian football authorities are also waiting for landing permit from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
Egypt are on top of the group with maximum six points after beating Tanzania at home and Chad away while Nigeria are second with four points after a win and a draw.
I wish Vincent Enyama could be bring back to the team, good luck to the super eagles.
