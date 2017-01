Ace broadcaster, Edmund Obilo resigns from Splash 105.5FM Radio

By Taiwo Okanlawon

This may not be a good news for addicted listeners and loyal fans of Edmund Obilo’s “Voices” programme on Splash 105.5FM Radio Station based in Felele, as the renowned broadcaster and presenter has finally resigned from the station.

A source in the media house said Obilo, who was one of the pioneer on-air personalities at the wave making broadcasting quit the media outfit of High Chief Adebayo Akande, on Monday, June 13, after a management meeting.

The development came after the Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi was at the station to be part of Edmund Obilo’s popular ‘Voices’ programme. Obilo was nowhere to be found!

The governor, who apparently had been invited to the station by the youthful Edmund was later officially informed that Obilo would not be ‘showing face’ or making any kind of appearance.

Ajimobi, who was oblivious of the internal politics going on announced on air that “Obilo should be here. He is instrumental to my being here. That I am here and he is not here is a sign of disrespect to me and my office.”

Obilo, who started off at Radio Nigeria as a sports reporter, contact was not reachable to comment on the story as Nigeria Politics Online try to reach him but all efforts proved abortive as at the time of filling this report.