Ese’s parents finally arrive Abuja, to re-unite with daughter today

Latest update January 3rd, 2017 6:17 PM
Mar 02, 2016 Featured, News Update 1
Ese Oruru, the minor allegedly abducted from Bayelsa state and taken to Kano state will reunite with her parents today, Wednesday.
The police headquarters was agog on Tuesday with the presence of journalists who were set to catch a glimp se of the reunion but all eventually ended in vain on Tuesday.
The police could only confirm when late in the evening that they had arrived Abaji, Abuja.
Olabisi Kolawole, police spokesperson, told journalists after a long wait that the teenager would be handed over to her parents on Wednesday. “My initial plan was to invite you when they are here,” she said.
Expected Ese’s parents had travelled by road from Bayelsa to Abuja.
Ese who is presently under the watch of the police had arrived the police headquarters a few minutes before 1pm on Tuesday.
She was covered in a hijab, and was escorted into an office at the seventh floor of the police building.
Also arrested and brought to Abuja by a Special Police team from Zone 1 headquarters, Kano, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was the abductor of Ese, Yunusa, alias Yellow.
Her dad, Mr Charles Oruru, has disclosed that he has concluded plans to seek spiritual assistance from Lagos cleric, Pastor T.B. Joshua, founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).
The duo were escorted by three representatives of the Emir of Kano to brief the police authorities about the roles the Emir and Kano Emirate Council played in getting Ese released.
Recall that Ese was abducted by one Yinusa, from her mother’s shop in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on August 12, 2015, and whisked away to Kano State without the consent of her parents.
Thank God she is alive and healthy. I know the parents are most happiest people now because it is not easy to endure the pain of not seeing a child a day talk more of months. The abductor ‘Yunusa’ should be prosecuted and the ese should undergo medical check
