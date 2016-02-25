APC: Osinbajo, Saraki, Tinubu, Atiku, others meet over party development

The presence of the party leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, and Senator Saraki together had sparked insinuations that trial of the Senate President at the CCT had necessitated the meeting.

The meeting which was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was said to have been presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari but for his absence in the country.

Party chieftains present at the meeting included Tinubu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the party’s National Chairman; Segun Oni, National Vice Chairman, South-West; Senate President Saraki; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun and Senate Leader, Ali Ndume.

Also present were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; Imo State deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere; a former interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, among others.

The meeting had took place behind closed doors just as it commenced at about 11 a.m. in one of the conference rooms in the office of the Vice President.

The meeting which lasted four hours ended at about 3 p.m.

Attempt by journalists to seek their comments having rose from the meeting proved abortive as refused to entertain questions just as they even beam with smiles.

However, a source speaking on condition of anonymity, rebuffed insinuations that the meeting was called to discuss Saraki’s imminent trial, saying the agenda of the meeting was devoted to current political developments in the country, state and funding of the party.