14 states to get N153.1bn from Paris, London Club over-deductions

The Federal Government has said arrangements are being concluded to release a sum of N153.1bn to 14 states out of a total of N552bn to be paid to states from reimbursements of deductions from states to pay external loans.

The Ministry of Finance on Friday said state governments had submitted to the Federal Government (FG), claims of over-deductions for external debt service arising between 1995 and 2002 as a result of First Line Charge deductions from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations.

It explained that the debt service deductions are in respect of the Paris Club, London Club and Multilateral debts of the FG and States.

“The total amount approved by the President is N522.74 Billion and is to be paid in batches. The first batch of N153.01 Billion is currently being processed for release to 14 State Governments,” The statement by the Ministry, made available to the Nigeria Politics Online by the Media to the minister, Festus Akanbi, stated.

He added that the release of these funds is intended to support the fiscal stimulus programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to provide direct stimulus through Government spending.

There had been speculations about some states collecting huge sums of money but failed to disclose such to their people.

Specifically, a member of the senate, Dino Melaye, was reported to have accused some states of collecting the funds and failed to make disclosure. He is yet to deny making the statement.

The ministry explained that while Nigeria reached a final agreement for debt relief with the Paris Club in October 2005, some States had already been overcharged.

It added, “On the request by State Governments for a refund of amounts owed by the Federal Government, Mr. President directed that claims be subject to verification by the Debt Management Office and a team was established and given the mandate to scrutinise claims and reconcile with available records. The brief for the team was also extended to include a review of interim payments made under previous administrations.

“Work has commenced to resolve each State Government’s claim and the exercise is expected to take approximately 12 months. The exercise will be thorough, including a complete reconstruction of records dating back to the period in question.

“The Federal Government has reached a conditional agreement to pay 25% of the amounts claimed subject to a cap of N14.5 Billion to any given State. Balances due thereafter, will be revisited when fiscal conditions improve.”

Read Full Statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE

REIMBURSEMENT OF OVER-DEDUCTIONS ON PARIS CLUB LOANS FROM STATE GOVERNMENTS

Festus Akanbi

SA Media to Honourable Minister of Finance

Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja