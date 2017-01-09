Latest update January 9th, 2017 7:15 PM

    Buhari fires FRCN boss, Obaze *** reconstitutes board

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday approved the appointment of Mr Adedotun Sulaiman as the Chairman of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), following the sacking of it...
    Gambia tussle: Buhari, ECOWAS leaders in crucial meeting

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    Ponzi scheme: MMM introduces new payment mode, dumps Naira

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    Speed limiter: FRSC to commence enforcement on Feb.1

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    President Buhari mourns Kure

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    Senate will give priority to passage of 2017 Budget – Sen. Abdullahi

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senate has on Monday given it assurance that the prompt passage of the 2017 appropriation budget it’s going to be the priority of the Chamber....
    Bill against president, governors immunity suffers setback

    Jan 05, 2017 0

    Senate will investigate S/Kaduna killings- Saraki

    Jan 03, 2017 0

    Jigawa House of Assembly impeaches speaker

    Jan 03, 2017 0

    Abia Speaker Njoku Resigns

    Dec 30, 2016 0

    NCC arrests 25 suspected pirates, seizes goods worth N76.5m

    Jan 06, 2017 0

    The Lagos Zonal Office of the Nigerian Copyright Commission says it arrested 25 suspected pirates and seized goods worth N76.6 million in 2016. Mr Obi Ezielo, the Zonal Manager of the commission told...
    Lufthansa to hire over 3,000 staff

    Jan 04, 2017 0

    Access Bank wins Bank of the Year Award

    Jan 01, 2017 0

    Dangote loses 32% of wealth in 2016

    Dec 29, 2016 0

    FG confirms MTN payment of N80bn fine

    Dec 26, 2016 0

    Why I lost House of Reps seat; Rotimi Makinde, actor, founder of new Oodua FM opens up

    Dec 24, 2016 0

    Former member of the House of Representatives, Rotimi Makinde, is also known to be an actor. He lost his bid to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly in the last general election. However, Makinde, well known within the entertainment industry, has come up with a new act; opening a...
    ‘Thirteen steps Buhari can take to rebuild the economy’

    Oct 27, 2016 0

    We’ll resist subsidy remova- Joint Action boss, Aremu

    May 12, 2016 0

    Buhari is bent on making Nigerians benefit from his good intentions –Hon. Odeneye

    Mar 14, 2016 0

    Equip soldiers with superior ammunition to demystify insurgents- Human right activist tells Buhari

    Feb 25, 2016 0

    Abimbola Olakunle

    Panorama

    Nov 29, 2016 0

    By Olakunle Abimbola CAll it “Panorama Nigeriana”, and you are quite right: all of the laughs, all of the cries, and the full range in-between, of a people condemned to high drama,...
    With WS on Wolexit

    Nov 22, 2016 0

    Trump: Globalization gobbles self

    Nov 15, 2016 0

    Ondo and the tinder that wasn’t

    Nov 09, 2016 0

    Opeyemi Agbaje

    Sir Olaniwun Ajayi and Afenifere

    Nov 30, 2016 0

    By Opeyemi Agbaje I use “Afenifere” in this tribute in multiple meanings. In its literal meaning, “Afenifere” may mean those who wish good things (blessings, good fortune, goodness...
    The Trump Phenomenon

    Nov 22, 2016 0

    A Strange US Election

    Nov 10, 2016 0

    Nigerian Economy in 2016: Withdrawal Symptoms

    Nov 03, 2016 0

    Gambia crisis: Force is not the way out -ECOWAS •To meet Jameh again Wednesday

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    West African leaders have agreed to employ persuasion in resolving the political crisis rocking Gambia presently. The ECOWAS leaders who meet in a closed door meeting at Aso Villa in Abuja  on Monday had  ruled out the use of force in resolving the Gambians issue. President Muhammadu Buhari...
    Gambia crisis: ECOWAS decries closure of Radio Stations

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    Gambian Crisis: Jammeh  closes fourth radio station

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    White House can’t be managed as family business, Obama to Trump

    Jan 09, 2017 0

    Iran’s ex-President Rafsanjani dies at 82

    Jan 08, 2017 0

