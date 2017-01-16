Latest update January 16th, 2017 4:07 PM

    Sambisa tour: Lai Mohammed, Ezekweli, others arrive Yola

    Jan 16, 2017 0

    The Federal government ably represented by the Minister of Information and Cultures, Alhaji Lai Mohammed alongside the Convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), Oby Ezekwezili and other...
    WEF: Renew Social Contract with Citizens, Saraki tells World leaders

    Jan 16, 2017 0

    LASU NASU, others join 5-day warning strike

    Jan 16, 2017 0

    We’re re-strategising for 2019 general elections -INEC Chairman

    Jan 16, 2017 0

    Enugu APC rejects deputy senate president, Ekweremadu

    Jan 16, 2017 0

    From The Legislature

    No crisis over Removal of Ndume, Saraki assures

    Jan 11, 2017 0

    Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has on Wednesday assured Nigerians that there is no crisis in the Senate following the removal of Senator Ali Ndume from the position of Senate Leader....
    Senate kicks against ban on importation of vehicles

    Jan 11, 2017 0

    BREAKING: Senate confirms Anthony Mkpe as Auditor-General

    Jan 11, 2017 0

    Senate starts work on economic bill to create 7.5m jobs *targets poverty reduction by 16.4 per cent

    Jan 11, 2017 0

    Kaduna killings: Senate sets up ad-hoc committee

    Jan 10, 2017 0

    Politics of Business

    Mass retrenchment rocks Heritage Bank as 400 workers lose jobs

    Jan 16, 2017 0

    Heritage Bank has disengaged about 400 staff sacked in December in a massive retrenchment that cut across the top, middle and low cadres, a top management source said. Investigation indicated that...
    NCC arrests 25 suspected pirates, seizes goods worth N76.5m

    Jan 06, 2017 0

    Lufthansa to hire over 3,000 staff

    Jan 04, 2017 0

    Access Bank wins Bank of the Year Award

    Jan 01, 2017 0

    Dangote loses 32% of wealth in 2016

    Dec 29, 2016 0

    Interviews

    Why I lost House of Reps seat; Rotimi Makinde, actor, founder of new Oodua FM opens up

    Dec 24, 2016 0

    Former member of the House of Representatives, Rotimi Makinde, is also known to be an actor. He lost his bid to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly in the last general election. However, Makinde, well known within the entertainment industry, has come up with a new act; opening a...
    ‘Thirteen steps Buhari can take to rebuild the economy’

    Oct 27, 2016 0

    We’ll resist subsidy remova- Joint Action boss, Aremu

    May 12, 2016 0

    Buhari is bent on making Nigerians benefit from his good intentions –Hon. Odeneye

    Mar 14, 2016 0

    Equip soldiers with superior ammunition to demystify insurgents- Human right activist tells Buhari

    Feb 25, 2016 0

    Abimbola Olakunle

    Panorama

    Nov 29, 2016 0

    By Olakunle Abimbola CAll it “Panorama Nigeriana”, and you are quite right: all of the laughs, all of the cries, and the full range in-between, of a people condemned to high drama,...
    With WS on Wolexit

    Nov 22, 2016 0

    Trump: Globalization gobbles self

    Nov 15, 2016 0

    Ondo and the tinder that wasn’t

    Nov 09, 2016 0

    Opeyemi Agbaje

    Sir Olaniwun Ajayi and Afenifere

    Nov 30, 2016 0

    By Opeyemi Agbaje I use “Afenifere” in this tribute in multiple meanings. In its literal meaning, “Afenifere” may mean those who wish good things (blessings, good fortune, goodness...
    The Trump Phenomenon

    Nov 22, 2016 0

    A Strange US Election

    Nov 10, 2016 0

    Nigerian Economy in 2016: Withdrawal Symptoms

    Nov 03, 2016 0

    News International

    37 killed in Kyrgyzstan

    Jan 16, 2017 0

    Kyrgyzstan’s government said on Monday that pilot error may have been the cause of a Turkish cargo plane crash near the capital Bishkek that reportedly killed at least 37 people.   Foggy weather was reported around the airport in the Central Asian nation’s capital, where the four-engine...
    South Korea’s Police seek arrest of Samsung boss

    Jan 16, 2017 0

    Gambia president-elect Barrow to stay in Senegal until inauguration

    Jan 15, 2017 0

    ECOWAS ready to deploy troops to Gambia

    Jan 14, 2017 0

    AU to stop recognising Jammeh as Gambia’s president from Jan 19

    Jan 14, 2017 0

