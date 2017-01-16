Latest update January 16th, 2017 4:07 PM
Jan 16, 2017 0The Federal government ably represented by the Minister of Information and Cultures, Alhaji Lai Mohammed alongside the Convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), Oby Ezekwezili and other...
Jan 16, 2017 0
Jan 16, 2017 0
Jan 16, 2017 0
Jan 11, 2017 0Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has on Wednesday assured Nigerians that there is no crisis in the Senate following the removal of Senator Ali Ndume from the position of Senate Leader....
Jan 11, 2017 0
Jan 11, 2017 0
Jan 11, 2017 0
Jan 10, 2017 0
Jan 16, 2017 0Heritage Bank has disengaged about 400 staff sacked in December in a massive retrenchment that cut across the top, middle and low cadres, a top management source said. Investigation indicated that...
Jan 06, 2017 0
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 01, 2017 0
Dec 29, 2016 0
Jan 06, 2017 0Award winning Nigerian actress, producer and entrepreneur...
Jan 05, 2017 0The chairman of the judging panel of the 2016 Etisalat...
Jan 05, 2017 1Legendary music legend King Sunny Ade will be one of the...
Jan 04, 2017 0The singer and her Qatari billionaire-husband Wissam Al...
Jan 02, 2017 0“76,” the movie which follows a soldier accused...
Jan 01, 2017 0Fun seekers breezed into 2017 today in some states of the...
Dec 30, 2016 0Tekno and Wizkid were the big winners at the Soundcity MVP...
Dec 27, 2016 0Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘...
Dec 26, 2016 0British singer George Michael, who rose to fame in 1980s...
Dec 23, 2016 0The 2016 Headies took place at the Eko Convention Centre...
Jan 13, 2017 0Following the draw for the 2019 AFCON billed to hold in Cameroon, former international Yisa Sofoluwe has cautioned Super Eagles against concentrating all attention on South Africa while underrating Libya and Seychelles....
Jan 11, 2017 0The world’s football governing body has expanded World Cup participating teams from 32 to 48 teams following votes by delegates. The sport’s world governing body on Tuesday voted unanimously in favour of the change...
Jan 09, 2017 0Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the first ever world player of the year 2016 at FIFA Football Awards ceremony, the latest prize after a glittering year for the Portugal and Real Madrid star. Ronaldo outshined...
Jan 09, 2017 0Football legend and former Argentina captain, Diego Maradona has commended FIFA President, Gianni Infantino for his plan to expand the World Cup to 48 teams. “I’m delighted by Gianni’s initiative because it gives...
Dec 24, 2016 0Former member of the House of Representatives, Rotimi Makinde, is also known to be an actor. He lost his bid to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly in the last general election. However, Makinde, well known within the entertainment industry, has come up with a new act; opening a...
Oct 27, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Mar 14, 2016 0
Feb 25, 2016 0
Nov 29, 2016 0By Olakunle Abimbola CAll it “Panorama Nigeriana”, and you are quite right: all of the laughs, all of the cries, and the full range in-between, of a people condemned to high drama,...
Nov 22, 2016 0
Nov 15, 2016 0
Nov 09, 2016 0
Nov 30, 2016 0By Opeyemi Agbaje I use “Afenifere” in this tribute in multiple meanings. In its literal meaning, “Afenifere” may mean those who wish good things (blessings, good fortune, goodness...
Nov 22, 2016 0
Nov 10, 2016 0
Nov 03, 2016 0
Jan 16, 2017 0Kyrgyzstan’s government said on Monday that pilot error may have been the cause of a Turkish cargo plane crash near the capital Bishkek that reportedly killed at least 37 people. Foggy weather was reported around the airport in the Central Asian nation’s capital, where the four-engine...
Jan 16, 2017 0
Jan 15, 2017 0
Jan 14, 2017 0
Jan 14, 2017 0
Dec 17, 2016 0
Dec 17, 2016 0
Oct 07, 2016 0
Sep 17, 2016 0
Aug 18, 2016 0
Jan 15, 2017 0
Jan 14, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Dec 30, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jan 19, 2016 0