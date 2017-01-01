Latest update January 1st, 2017 2:17 AM

Just another WordPress site

  • UBA-Advert

    • Latest News

    News Update

    Be vigilant and security conscious, Buhari tells Nigerians

    Be vigilant and security conscious, Buhari tells Nigerians

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    President Muhammadu Buhari has on Saturday charged Nigerians ‎to be Security conscious and vigilant as the Nation is overcoming the battle against Boko Haram. Buhari made the call on...
    Aregbesola bags Nigerian gov. of the year in education…calls for African’s education advancement

    Aregbesola bags Nigerian gov. of the year in...

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

    Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    Exclusive! What Pastor Bakare told Buhari on EFCC’s Magu

    Exclusive! What Pastor Bakare told Buhari on...

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    The gains and pains of a year: Issues that defined Nigeria’s 2016

    The gains and pains of a year: Issues that...

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    From The Legislature

    Abia Speaker Njoku Resigns

    Abia Speaker Njoku Resigns

    Dec 30, 2016 0

    The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Kennedy  NJoku has resigned. Chikwendu Kalu was immediately sworn in as the new Speaker.
    Senate moves against immunity for president, governors

    Senate moves against immunity for president,...

    Dec 29, 2016 0

    Obey court order, release Nnamdi Kanu, Ekweremadu tells Presidency

    Obey court order, release Nnamdi Kanu, Ekweremadu...

    Dec 23, 2016 0

    Saraki charges back at DSS over alleged plot to cause violence

    Saraki charges back at DSS over alleged plot to...

    Dec 22, 2016 0

    Budget padding: Absence of Judge stalls Jibril’s cas

    Budget padding: Absence of Judge stalls...

    Dec 20, 2016 0

    Politics of Business

    Dangote loses 32% of wealth in 2016

    Dangote loses 32% of wealth in 2016

    Dec 29, 2016 0

    Business tycoon and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, has lost 32 per cent of his wealth in 2016, Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index reports. According to the report on Wednesday, Dangote lost...
    Read More
    FG confirms MTN payment of N80bn fine

    FG confirms MTN payment of N80bn fine

    Dec 26, 2016 0

    Two die in Maiduguri suicide attack

    Two die in Maiduguri suicide attack

    Dec 26, 2016 0

    Senate disowns Ndume; says Magu’s rejection stands

    Senate disowns Ndume; says Magu’s rejection...

    Dec 21, 2016 0

    IMF chief Christine Lagarde convicted over payout

    IMF chief Christine Lagarde convicted over payout

    Dec 19, 2016 0

    osunwon omoluabi advert

    Interviews

    Why I lost House of Reps seat; Rotimi Makinde, actor, founder of new Oodua FM opens up

    Why I lost House of Reps seat; Rotimi Makinde, actor, founder of new...

    Dec 24, 2016 0

    Former member of the House of Representatives, Rotimi Makinde, is also known to be an actor. He lost his bid to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly in the last general election. However, Makinde, well known within the entertainment industry, has come up with a new act; opening a...
    Read More
    ‘Thirteen steps Buhari can take to rebuild the economy’

    ‘Thirteen steps Buhari can take to rebuild...

    Oct 27, 2016 0

    We’ll resist subsidy remova- Joint Action boss, Aremu

    We’ll resist subsidy remova- Joint Action...

    May 12, 2016 0

    Buhari is bent on making Nigerians benefit from his good intentions –Hon. Odeneye

    Buhari is bent on making Nigerians benefit from...

    Mar 14, 2016 0

    Equip soldiers with superior ammunition to demystify insurgents- Human right activist tells Buhari

    Equip soldiers with superior ammunition to...

    Feb 25, 2016 0

    Abimbola Olakunle

    Panorama

    Panorama

    Nov 29, 2016 0

    By Olakunle Abimbola CAll it “Panorama Nigeriana”, and you are quite right: all of the laughs, all of the cries, and the full range in-between, of a people condemned to high drama,...
    With WS on Wolexit

    With WS on Wolexit

    Nov 22, 2016 0

    Trump: Globalization gobbles self

    Trump: Globalization gobbles self

    Nov 15, 2016 0

    Ondo and the tinder that wasn’t

    Ondo and the tinder that wasn’t

    Nov 09, 2016 0

    Opeyemi Agbaje

    Sir Olaniwun Ajayi and Afenifere

    Sir Olaniwun Ajayi and Afenifere

    Nov 30, 2016 0

    By Opeyemi Agbaje I use “Afenifere” in this tribute in multiple meanings. In its literal meaning, “Afenifere” may mean those who wish good things (blessings, good fortune, goodness...
    The Trump Phenomenon

    The Trump Phenomenon

    Nov 22, 2016 0

    A Strange US Election

    A Strange US Election

    Nov 10, 2016 0

    Nigerian Economy in 2016: Withdrawal Symptoms

    Nigerian Economy in 2016: Withdrawal Symptoms

    Nov 03, 2016 0

    Skye bank advert

    News International

    New Year: fireworks cover skies as Australia rings in 2017

    New Year: fireworks cover skies as Australia rings in 2017

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    Millions of people across Australia have partied into the New Year, after farewelling 2016 beneath night skies set ablaze with colour by stunning fireworks displays. More than 1 million people flocked to the shores of Sydney’s harbour foreshore to celebrate the first moments of 2017 and watch...
    Read More
    New Year:Fireworks cover skies as Australia rings in 2017

    New Year:Fireworks cover skies as Australia rings...

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    Saudi Arabia executes 153 people in 2016

    Saudi Arabia executes 153 people in 2016

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    27 killed, several injured at Central Baghdad market bomb blasts

    27 killed, several injured at Central Baghdad...

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    Ban Ki-moon bows out as UN Secretary-General ***bids farewell

    Ban Ki-moon bows out as UN Secretary-General...

    Dec 31, 2016 0

    Like our facebook Page

    Facebook

    Get News Updates