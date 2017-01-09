Latest update January 9th, 2017 7:15 PM
Jan 09, 2017 0President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday approved the appointment of Mr Adedotun Sulaiman as the Chairman of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), following the sacking of it...
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senate has on Monday given it assurance that the prompt passage of the 2017 appropriation budget it’s going to be the priority of the Chamber....
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Dec 30, 2016 0
Jan 06, 2017 0The Lagos Zonal Office of the Nigerian Copyright Commission says it arrested 25 suspected pirates and seized goods worth N76.6 million in 2016. Mr Obi Ezielo, the Zonal Manager of the commission told...
Jan 04, 2017 0
Jan 01, 2017 0
Dec 29, 2016 0
Dec 26, 2016 0
Jan 06, 2017 0Award winning Nigerian actress, producer and entrepreneur...
Jan 05, 2017 0The chairman of the judging panel of the 2016 Etisalat...
Jan 05, 2017 1Legendary music legend King Sunny Ade will be one of the...
Jan 04, 2017 0The singer and her Qatari billionaire-husband Wissam Al...
Jan 02, 2017 0“76,” the movie which follows a soldier accused...
Jan 01, 2017 0Fun seekers breezed into 2017 today in some states of the...
Dec 30, 2016 0Tekno and Wizkid were the big winners at the Soundcity MVP...
Dec 27, 2016 0Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘...
Dec 26, 2016 0British singer George Michael, who rose to fame in 1980s...
Dec 23, 2016 0The 2016 Headies took place at the Eko Convention Centre...
Jan 09, 2017 0Football legend and former Argentina captain, Diego Maradona has commended FIFA President, Gianni Infantino for his plan to expand the World Cup to 48 teams. “I’m delighted by Gianni’s initiative because it gives...
Jan 06, 2017 0Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has on Friday commended the Osun State governor, Ogbeni Raid Aregbesola for rechristening the popular Prime FC to Odun United FC. This was confirmed in a statement signed...
Jan 06, 2017 0Super Eagles team captain and Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has undergone a medical check up yesterday as he nears a move to Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA. Mikel, 29, has been offered a package worth...
Jan 05, 2017 0Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has been crowned African Footballer of the Year for 2016 ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Saido Mane at the just concluded 2016 Glo/CAF awards gala that was held in Abuja on Thursday,...
Dec 24, 2016 0Former member of the House of Representatives, Rotimi Makinde, is also known to be an actor. He lost his bid to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly in the last general election. However, Makinde, well known within the entertainment industry, has come up with a new act; opening a...
Oct 27, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Mar 14, 2016 0
Feb 25, 2016 0
Nov 29, 2016 0By Olakunle Abimbola CAll it “Panorama Nigeriana”, and you are quite right: all of the laughs, all of the cries, and the full range in-between, of a people condemned to high drama,...
Nov 22, 2016 0
Nov 15, 2016 0
Nov 09, 2016 0
Nov 30, 2016 0By Opeyemi Agbaje I use “Afenifere” in this tribute in multiple meanings. In its literal meaning, “Afenifere” may mean those who wish good things (blessings, good fortune, goodness...
Nov 22, 2016 0
Nov 10, 2016 0
Nov 03, 2016 0
Jan 09, 2017 0West African leaders have agreed to employ persuasion in resolving the political crisis rocking Gambia presently. The ECOWAS leaders who meet in a closed door meeting at Aso Villa in Abuja on Monday had ruled out the use of force in resolving the Gambians issue. President Muhammadu Buhari...
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 08, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Dec 17, 2016 0
Dec 17, 2016 0
Oct 07, 2016 0
Sep 17, 2016 0
Aug 18, 2016 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 09, 2017 0
Jan 08, 2017 0
Jan 08, 2017 0
Dec 30, 2016 0
Nov 28, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
May 12, 2016 0
Jun 08, 2016 0
Feb 16, 2016 0
Jan 19, 2016 0